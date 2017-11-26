Housing Bubble 2 Hits Rough Spot in California by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Tripped up by “eroding affordability and persistently low inventory.”

Pending home sales in California, based on signed contracts, fell 2.6% in October compared to a year ago, the fourth month in a row of year-over-year declines, after having dropped 6% in September, 3.5% in August, and 2.6% in July.

“A continued scarcity of housing inventory, which drove up home prices, may squeeze the market heading into the closing months of the year,” explained the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) in the report.

Of the three major regions, only the Central Valley booked gains.

San Francisco Bay Area: Pending home sales dropped 10.5% year-over-year in October, after having dropped 10.8% in September, 11.6% in August, 11.5% in July… the 13th month in a row of year-over-year declines. In the two counties that make up the core of Silicon Valley – the counties of San Mateo and Santa Clara – pending sales plunged 10.9% and 21.4%! San Francisco County was “the anomaly,” as the report put it, with pending sales jumping 15.1%.

Southern California: Pending home sales fell 7.3% after having fallen 7.1% in September, and 3.8% in August. In July, they’d still inched up 1.4%. The counties with the sharpest declines were San Diego (-11.4%), Riverside (-14.0%), and San Bernardino (-10.4%). But year-over-year declines also hit Los Angeles (-4.7%) and Orange (-4.9%).

Central Valley region: Pending home sales rose 5.1% year-over-year, driven by the 6.6% increase in Sacramento County, where pending sales had plunged 16.8% the prior month.

As the sharp reversal of the Sacramento data from September to October shows, pending home sales can be volatile. But if they start pulling long enough and hard enough in the same direction, they’re an indication of what actual sales might look like over the next few months. In the Bay Area, pending homes sales have been plunging in the double digits for months. And even Southern California is no longer immune.

