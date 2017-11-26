HOLY S%!T! SLAVERY IS BACK! Video – Stefan Molyneux

In the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s State Department destroying Libya and the ensuing migrant crisis, there are currently open-slave markets ongoing in the middle-eastern country. The United Nations-backed Libyan Government of National Accord, or GNA, said Libya “is going through difficult times which affected its own citizens as well. It is, therefore, not fair to assume responsibility for the consequences of this immigration, which everyone unanimously agreed that addressing this phenomenon exceeds the national capacities. We affirm again that the practical solution is to address the real reasons that drive people to leave their home countries, treat them and develop final solutions for them.” Where is the outrage over modern-day slavery?

Video Source

