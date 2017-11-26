Entire Comex Silver Trading Net Short Held By Only A Handful of Banks Video – Silver Report

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

When it comes to commodities there is no other market that operates the way the Comex silver market does right now. Even more disturbing is the fact that the entire Comex net short position is held by only a handful of banks. This enables enormous control over the silver market and supersedes even supply to demand ratio.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!