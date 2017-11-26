Email To KWN About Price Of Gold From CEO Of Widely-Followed Company In The Mining Sector from King World News

Yesterday KWN received the following communication from the CEO of a widely-followed company in the mining sector.

November 25 ( King World News ) – The CEO of Continental Gold, Ari Sussman, sent KWN the following note and chart: “Amazing how bearish on gold everyone is presently. Look at this one year daily chart and notice the MACD made a positive cross this week.” (see chart below).

King World News note: Ari Sussman is also aware of the current structure of the COT report and the fact that there is possible downside vulnerability based on the commercial short positions in the gold market. Sussman is simply pointing out that it is possible the gold market may surprise on the upside based on the pessimism and the short-term buy signal. He believes more upside momentum is clearly necessary to validate the MACD buy signal. It will be interesting to see how gold trades in the coming weeks.

