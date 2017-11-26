Should Donald Trump Be Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year? by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

Should Donald Trump be named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine just like he was last year? This has become the biggest controversy in the mainstream media over the past couple of days, but there really shouldn’t be any controversy at all. According to Time Magazine, the “Person of the Year” is supposed to be “a person (or people) who has had the most influence over the news in the last 12 months.” If that standard is objectively applied, of course Donald Trump would win again, and I can’t think of anyone that would be even close.

And according to President Trump, it appears that Time Magazine was indeed at least considering him for Person of the Year again. On Friday, Trump posted the following message on Twitter…

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

Subsequently, Time Magazine posted this response…

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.

So is there still a possibility that Trump could be Person of the Year?

We’ll see. My guess is that the decision had already been made prior to Trump’s tweet, and if Trump was the choice I think that it would be extremely difficult for Time to switch gears and feature someone else at the last minute.

And I certainly hope that Time Magazine does make Trump the Person of the Year for the second consecutive time, because he very much deserves it. In fact, even CNNsays that he deserves it…

Hey, let’s stop debating whether Time magazine formally offered this honor to Trump or not and get to the real issue. Time magazine executives, if you are reading this, Trump deserves to be “Person of the Year.” Hell, Trump should get person of the decade, maybe even the millennium. And I say that as someone who has been a very (very) vocal critic of Trump. You see, Trump is doing something as president that we have not seen in the modern era — if ever. Most presidents seemingly work non-stop on the business of running the government. It’s an acutely intense and stressful job which no doubt explains why presidents age so dramatically in office. But Trump doesn’t just work at the business of government — he does so, so much more. First, there’s Trump’s tweeting. On average, Trump tweets six to seven times a day. We are talking over 2,000 tweets since he has been sworn in! And with Twitter now expanding its character limit from 140 characters to 280, that means going forward Trump has double the workload.

You can read the rest of CNN’s snarky article right here.

Of course Trump is likely to be in the running for Person of the Year again in 2018 as well. The 2018 mid-term elections will be all about Trump and his agenda, and that is why it is absolutely imperative that we rally around pro-Trump candidates for Congress.

