The Central Banks Are Ready To Make A Move On Gold, It’s Not What You Think (Video)
The corporate media are trying everything to make it seem like this holiday season is going to be incredible. Spain’s third largest bank has implemented a cashless banking agenda. The BRICS are going to create and establish a new gold trading system which will revalue gold. This is what the central banks do, keep the price of gold low, shift the gold to another location and once completed revalue gold higher.
