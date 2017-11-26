Cannabis Fortunes Will Be Made! (Video)
Cannabis Fortunes Will Be Made! Video
Jeffrey Friedland joins us to discuss the latest investment opportunities in the Cannabis Industry and what we can expect in the next couple of years. We look into the recreational Cannabis health benefits and the history behind the demonization of Cannabis.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:20 What made Cannabis illegal?
04:35 Cannabis long term health effects
05:50 Cannabis crime demographics
10:50 Is California the tipping point for legalization?
16:50 The overall mind-set and stereotypes
18:50 Health benefits of recreational Cannabis
24:05 Legitimate investment opportunities in the Cannabis sector
