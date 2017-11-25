YouTube/Google FINALLY In Hot Water for Ignoring Pedophile Rings Video – End Times News Report

Advertisers are pulling major funding from YouTube and Google over pedophile and child predator activities. It’s nice to see YouTube in hot water for once – rather than those of us who have been working for a long time to get the company to make changes to protect children.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!