WTF is up with John McCain’s injury boot switching foots? by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU – The Duran

TDC Note – This idiot, war criminal was the main voice behind the repeal of obamacare due to health issues. Now we can see with our own eyes he is just another criminal scum doing the bidding of his master. I really pray the people of Arizona vote this criminal out of office and demand an investigation of dealings and how he has amassed his wealth. – the same goes for Diane Feinstein, Nancy Polsi, Maxine Waters and Lindsey Graham.

####

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

John McCain’s lame excuse was not believed by Twitter followers.

POLITICO reported on November 6th that Arizona Senator John McCain received treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center after injuring his Achilles tendon.

“Senator McCain was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon, as well as for other normal and non-life-threatening side effects of cancer therapy. Senator McCain has returned to work in the Senate and will be wearing a walking boot until his injured tendon is fully healed,” the Senator’s office said in a statement.

I can’t tell you how much I hate wearing this boot! https://t.co/W6zClDRpFb pic.twitter.com/x3mDC4n11H — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 6, 2017

On Wednesday, McCain tweet a photo of himself with his wife Cindy, saying “Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday!”

Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday! pic.twitter.com/sd3rsye1OV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017

ZeroPointNow spotted something strange about McCain’s boot. The Senator was wearing the boot on on his right foot on the 6th and then it was pictured on his left foot on the 22nd.

ZeroPointNow tweeted the bizarre observation…

“Looks like @SenJohnMcCain forgot which Achilles tendon tore two weeks after he walked out in a boot on Nov 6th.”

Sharing is caring!