Russiagate: Behind the Propaganda…By Chris Campbell – LFB.org

“Americans are some of the most soulful, creative and brilliant humans on this planet. That’s why the machine needs to propagandize them so aggressively.”

– Caitlin Johnstone

There are a couple of idiots, the propagandists, calling for blood on TV. And a couple others, the pawns, spilling it. Yes. The world is full of crazies. But crazy is not the absolute norm. Most just want to be left alone.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

“Civilization,” historian Will Durant writes, “is a stream with banks. The stream is sometimes filled with from people stealing, shouting and doing the things historians usually record, while on the banks, unnoticed, people build homes, make love, raise children, sing songs, write poetry and even whittle statues. The story of civilization is the story of what happened on the banks. Historians are pessimists because they ignore the banks for the river.”

Propaganda 101

The propagandist, of course, supports such a lopsided perception.

The propagandist wants you (and the historian) to think the river represents the banks.

History’s redheaded stepchildren, the “common” people, are to be seen but not heard. Crafted through careful planning and callous retrospect, indeed, but never defined by their own minds.

And, that’s what’s most insidious…

Propaganda doesn’t just aim, in real-time, to teach people how to feel about the “others.” It also aims to instruct individuals on how they should feel about themselves and their neighbors, too.

Using America as an example…

“Jaded Americans,” Caitlin Johnstone tweeted last week, “talk to me about how ignorant and awful their countrymen are, expecting me to agree, I guess. I don’t. Americans are some of the most soulful, creative and brilliant humans on this planet. That’s why the machine needs to propagandize them so aggressively.”

Johnstone, if you don’t know, is an Aussie journalist. (And one of a select few lefty writers I’ve grown to admire.)

And, today, never one to hold back, she has something to say about those who still swallow the “Russiagate” narrative, hook, line and sinker.

Read on.

People Believe In Russiagate Because They Lack Self-Awareness

By Caitlin Johnstone

I recently watched a former Hillary Clinton aide trying to prove in front of his large social media audience that the Sanders supporter who was arguing with him was actually a Russian bot using an improvised Turing test.

Sharing is caring!