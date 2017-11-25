Russia Records Substantial 20% Increase in Non Oil Tax Revenue Thanks to Economic Recovery Video – Russia-Insider

Over the past 10 months, the tax revenue has increased by almost 20%. The major part of the increase has nothing to do with oil or gas industries, has announced Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Federal Taxation Service, during today’s meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Video Source

