The One Technology That Will Rewrite Medicine by Justin Spittler

Justin's note: Today's is no exception. It comes from my colleague Jeff Brown, editor of Exponential Tech Investor.

Jeff is a high-technology executive with 25 years of experience…and he says he's never seen a technology develop as quickly as the one he describes below.

By Jeff Brown, editor, Exponential Tech Investor

Grace Wilsey couldn’t cry.

As a baby, she would lie limp in her parents’ arms, staring blankly into the distance. Her seizures wouldn’t stop and medical tests showed signs of liver damage. This was all before her second birthday.

Grace’s parents were beside themselves, as any parent would be. They traveled the country, visiting specialists. They ran numerous tests, but no one could diagnose Grace’s condition.

“We’ve probably seen over 100 doctors,” Grace’s father said in 2014 when Grace’s symptoms were discovered.

None of them could provide an explanation.

Then, when their daughter turned two years old, the Wilseys tried something else. They had Grace’s entire genome sequenced.

A genome is an organism’s complete set of DNA, including all of its genes. “Genome sequencing” is the process of determining the complete DNA sequence. Think of it like creating a “genetic roadmap,” a complete blueprint of an organism’s genetic material.

What the genetic sequencing uncovered was astounding.

Grace Wilsey had a condition known as NGLY1 Deficiency. In short, the little girl’s NGLY1 genes were mutated. They were like typos in her genetic makeup.

One of the gene mutations prevented the little girl from producing tears. At the time, the disorder was so rare that only six people in the entire world had been diagnosed with it.

Now that the underlying cause is well understood, no time is wasted. Specific therapies can be developed to deal with this unusual genetic mutation.

