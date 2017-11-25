The Key to Profitably Ending Precious Metals Price Suppression And Other Markets Manipulation! by DeepCaster – GoldSeek

Here we Reveal the heretofore unacknowledged Necessary (but not entirely sufficient) Condition for Profitably (to Investors) ending Precious Metals Price Suppression and other Markets Manipulation.

Even some of the Mainstream Media have now finally acknowledged that the private, for-profit, Federal Reserve-led Globalist Mega Bank Cartel* (Note 1) has long been Involved in suppressing Precious Metals Prices. And recently evidence has appeared that the Central Bankers Bank, the Bank for International Settlements, is involved in Precious Metals Price Suppression as well.

The Mega-Bank Cartel’s profit- and control-driven Goals: Keeping Investors “in” their Fiat Currencies and Treasury Securities, and thus facilitating the Manipulation of Precious Metals, Equities and other Markets (Cartel Note 1). The Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee has exhaustively documented The Cartel’s Activities (gata.org).

For example, Cartel cooperation likely explains why even the Swiss National Bank has bought over $100 Billion in Equities! Including over a $Billion in Apple Stock—clearly aimed at supporting the Equities Market.

Clearly, the Globalist (as opposed to Internationalist—a very Important Distinction) Mega-Bankers see Market Interventions, including especially suppressing Gold and Silver Prices, as essential to Maintaining and enhancing their Power and Profits.

Collectively, The Globalists and their Allies and Puppets are The Deep State.

And many Governments cooperate with the Globalists (and/or are their Puppets) by, for example, publishing Bogus Statistics, i.e., Political Numbers. In the U.S.A., for example, the Bogus BLS Statistics are revealed and corrected by Shadowstats.com. (See Note 2 for Real Numbers for Inflation, Unemployment etc. in the U.S.A.) The U.S.A. is not alone in the Bogus Statistics publication Department. There is evidence that China and The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are in the Political Numbers “Club” as well.

But there is One Essential key to these Globalists’ Power that has never, until this very Article, been Revealed. And revealing it is The Key to substantially diminishing and perhaps even eventually eliminating, this Power, as well as Profiting and Protecting Wealth—an enterprise which it has heretofore been difficult or impossible to do in the many Market Arenas manipulated by The Cartel.

The Clue to identifying the Essential Key to their Power lies in The Cartel’s Globalist policies, their incessant push toward Globalist and Regional Entities and Agreements—examples being the European Union, North American Union , TPP, World Bank, NAFTA and the like. Their Economic Globalism is utterly opposed to the Kind of Economic Nationalism and Internationalism that was recently expressed in the Brexit Vote or in the election of President Trump, for example.

This Globalist Cartel, by their Actions, clearly oppose cohesive NationalSovereignties (and thus oppose Economic Nationalism) because the power of Nations is more closely tied, in Democracies at least, to the Freedoms and Economic Welfare of their individual citizens.

It is not surprising, for example, that The Cartel is conducting a War on Cash (which we and other independent writers have publicized) because eliminating Cash would eliminate the Financial Freedom (and seriously impair other freedoms) of Citizens, by making them wholly dependent on and vulnerable to an electronically controllable Regionalist/Globalist System.

“Question Conventional Wisdom”

Sam Zell, Billionaire Real Estate Investor

“The Key to My Financial Success”

Interview on Fox Business, August, 2017

The essential (and heretofore unrevealed) Key which allows The Globalists to Maintain and Enhance Globalism and thus their Wealth and Power is Mass LEGAL Immigration into (mainly) Western (but also other) Nations: 1.5 Million Legal Immigrants per year into the U.S.A., for example, and a similar number annually into the Eurozone.

How so?

Mass Immigration is a Major Driving Force, and arguably The Driving Force supporting Globalist policies. In other words, to destroy Economic Nationalism, the Globalists must weaken or destroy Borders and National Loyalties and Culture as well as National Cohesion and Identities.

Thus, the Eurozone and the European-derived Nations such as the U.S.A., Canada, Australia and New Zealand are the primary (but not the only) Targets of The Globalists because they have strong Traditions of National Sovereignty and Individual Liberties. For example, the Angela Merkel (Deep State) government of Germany has for years encouraged Mass Immigration.

Mass Immigration is thus The Great Facilitator for Globalist Policies and Cartel/Deep State Power.

Indeed, weakening and destroying Borders and National Cohesion, Culture and Identities diminishes the freedoms and powers of Citizens rendering them much easier to Manipulate and control. As the Europeans are discovering, it was much easier to affect the policies of their National Governments than to affect policies of their present Regional EU Government. Indeed, by weakening National Cultures (typically by encouraging Mass Immigration and Multi-Culturalism), Cohesion and Loyalties and thus Economic Nationalism the Economic Welfare of their Citizens is thus weakened. In this way, the Globalists’ Agenda and enhanced Power is greatly facilitated.

The influence of Globalists is pervasive as Manifested in the Deep State which it and its largely controlled Main Stream Media sustains. For example, Mass Immigration even encourages the Globalist “House” Economists to promote Economic Fictions. One such Fiction conflates total with individual effects.

For example, consider the MSM-Promoted View MSM that “Immigration-generated Population Growth boosts GDP and is therefore Good for the Citizenry.” — WRONG! because individual shares of GDP, space, and opportunity diminish under the press of a larger population, even while Aggregate GDP may increase.

Indeed, Population Growth often increases Aggregate GDP but always reduces Per Capita GDP—the True and Best Measure of National Wealth. (Compare, e.g., the Similar-sized GDPs of Bangladesh and New Zealand. But the Citizens of Bangladesh with four times as many people are poverty stricken while New Zealanders are relatively quite well off.)

But in promoting such Fictions, The Globalists are protecting and enhancing their Profits and Power. Thus, in this, and its similar Manifestations, The Globalists are The Deep State!

So far as Globalist Deep State Impacts on Investors (and Politics!) is concerned, as the Shadowstats data (Note 2) shows, it is in The Globalists’ interest to control the MSM which allows them to provide a Steady Diet of Misinformation and Disinformation to Investors (Fake Financial and Market “News” if you will).

This Misinformation and Disinformation causes Investors to make Decisions NOT in their Economic or Political Interest and allows The Cartel/Deep State to maintain and strengthen their Control.

On the other hand, having access to independent Sources of Information as Deepcaster and some other independent Analysts do, help achieve much better outcomes for Investors.

Indeed, in the run-up to the 2008 Crash, Deepcaster’s access to independent and more accurate information plus his Analysis of The Interventionals, allowed him to recommend 5 leveraged short funds before the Crash, all of which were subsequently liquidated profitably, much to Investors Benefit. And in the Third Quarter of 2017, Deepcaster also began to recommend Positions that will allow Investors’ to Profit and Protect from Very Major Market Developments which are coming very soon.

Looking ahead, it is important for Investor-Citizens and Citizens to keep the foregoing Overview in mind since it will allow them to Understand Globalist Goals and Actions, and thus to Profit and Protect.

In sum, the Globalists hate Sovereign Nations, and indeed, Truly Free Citizen-Investors, and Economic Nationalism, i.e., policies which benefit the Citizens of Nations, because those policies are a Threat to the Power and Control and Wealth of the Owners of the Globalist Mega-Banks and other Globalist Institutions. [And thus one can argue that the Globalists and their Complicitous MSM, are setting President Trump up to Fail, because he is an Economic Nationalist.] And one can also see why continuing Mass Immigration is essential to The Globalists.

Solutions

Mass Immigration has many Negatives for Investors and Citizens at large. It is expensive to the Citizens of receiving Nations, costing hundreds of $Billions per Year. Indeed, the stunning Report just released by the Non-Profit Carrying Capacity Network proves that the 1.5 Million Legal Immigrants per year admitted into the U.S.A. Costs a NET (after subtracting Taxes Immigrants pay) $330 Billion per year.

That’s $3.3 Trillion for the next Decade if the Inflow is not reduced! (see corroborating evidence in recent National Academy of Science Report by Robert Rector et al).

Mass Legal (and to a much lesser extent, Illegal) Immigration depresses Wages of the Citizenry and even causes increased Job Loss among the Citizenry (see Carrying Capacity Network Net Costs Study ) making them more dependent on The State, and thus more easily manipulated.

Even worse, via its Threat to National Cohesion, Mass Immigration becomes a Vehicle for Cultural Marxist Influence on our politics and Culture (see February, 2010 Alert on Carrying Capacity Network re Cultural Marxism—A Threat to the USA? (or the forthcoming title “Cultural Marxism—A Threat to the USA & to Our Safety”) . In the USA the Boston Bombers and Orlando and San Bernardino Shooters and most recently, New York City Jihadist Truck Driver who mowed down Pedestrians and Cyclists were all Legal Immigrants, as are many of the Legal Immigrants committing crimes in Europe.

Mass Immigration is also a Threat to our Environment—For every person added to the U.S. Population, one acre of precious Farmland or Natural Habitat are converted to developed uses (see Pimentel et al, Cornell) and see Population-Environment Balance. It should be noted that the aforementioned non-profit Organizations are not anti-Immigrant but rather Anti-Mass-Immigration. Both advocate lowering legal immigration levels to 150,000 per year.

To be sure, the Wage Depression (i.e., via Cheap Labor) and Destruction of National Cohesion and Culture are among the leading “benefits” to Globalists of Mass Immigration which is why Globalist Institutions and Businesses support it and, in many instances, cooperate with the Cultural Marxists.

In sum, Globalists, on one hand and Investors and non-investor citizens on the other, have diametrically opposed interests, which the paid mouthpieces of the Globalists in the Mainstream Media have the aim of Obscuring and/or Diverting and/or Manipulating.

But there is a SOLUTION: Stopping Mass Immigration and adopting Zero-Net Immigration Policies (which would still allow about 150,000 Immigrants per year into the U.S.A., for example) will dramatically reduce Globalist Power and thus their power to manipulate Markets and especially the Gold and Silver Markets.

Carrying Capacity Network is The Leading Conservative Reductionist Organization. Less Globalist Power means Globalist/Deep State control over the Media is diminished, thus allowing their price suppression and other manipulations to receive Wider Exposure, thus increasing Public Pressure to stop the Manipulation.

Such Exposure would thus create Great Profit Potential for those holding Precious Metals Mining Interests. See materials posted at gata.org demonstrating the Collusion of the Globalist Mega-Bankers (e.g., The Fed and BLS manipulating Precious Metals and a Variety of other Markets). It will also make it possible for more citizen-centered (less Globalist-controlled) Banking such as the Bank of North Dakota (and Credit Unions) to Thrive and push citizen-centered policies. [Note: we do not criticize all Bankers here, just Globalist Mega-Bankers.]

In sum, Stopping Mass Immigration into the USA and Europe is the Most Important Necessary Condition for reducing and potentially ending Precious Metals and other Markets Manipulation (and thus enhancing Citizens Freedoms) but not the only condition. Citizens must assert themselves as, for example, following former U.S. Rep Ron Paul’s recommendation that The Fed be abolished. (An action which, by the way, the U.S.A.’s assassinated President John F. Kennedy de facto implemented when he authorized the U.S. Treasury to print U.S. Notes in competition with Federal Reserve Notes four months before he was killed.) As well, Citizens should strongly oppose the Mega-Bank Cartel’s “War on Cash” as Deepcaster and other independent writers have advocated.

In sum, note that nearly any Strategy which weakens Nationalism is beneficial to the Globalist Deep State, and should thus be opposed.

Consider the pervasive Power and Tactics of the Globalists

Suppress the Prices of Gold and Silver because it denies a Safe Haven and weakens the Financial Independence of the Citizenry and forces the Citizenry into their Fiat Currencies and Treasury Securities.

Push Mass Immigration of Diverse Groups because it weakens National Cohesion via Multi-Culturalism and creates several classes of Residents more dependent on the State.

Trash the $US / because it opens the Door to their alternative (to the $US)—a desired Global Reserve Currency (probably) based on IMF SDRs, of which the (Regional) Euro is a precursor (though a Gold-backed Chinese Yuan may derail this Globalist Initiative)

Push Cultural Marxism, because CM weakens Patriotism, undermines Institutions such as Marriage and the Family (via Polymorphous Perversity) and imposes a Version of Thought Control through Indoctrination (via their Controlled Media) to utter only “Politically Correct” Language (see February, 2010 post at Carrying Capacity Network).

On an Optimistic Note, recent Developments in the U.S.A. (and Eurozone) promise a Unique and perhaps one-time-only opportunity to stop Mass Immigration and thus an enhanced Opportunity to Profit from Investments, Protect our Wealth, and our Nations and Culture and Freedom.

For Specific Actions to Take and Initiatives to Participate in (using Tax-Deductible $$) e.g., by reducing Mass Immigration from differing but consistent perspectives, one can support carryingcapacity.org and balance.org.

If we follow Sam Zell’s advice and “Question (the) Conventional Wisdom” promoted by The Globalists, our prospects for Safety, Profit, Wealth and Freedom will be much improved.

Best regards,

Deepcaster

November 24, 2017

Note 1. *We encourage those who doubt the scope and power of Overt and Covert Interventions by a Fed-led Cartel of Key Central Bankers and Favored Financial Institutions to read Deepcaster’s November, 2017 Letter entitled “Profit, Protection, Despite Cartel Intervention–November 2017 Update” in ‘Latest Letter & Archives’ deepcaster.com. Also consider the substantial evidence collected by the Gold AntiTrust Action Committee at www.gata.org, including testimony before the CFTC, for information on precious metals price manipulation, and manipulation in other Markets. Virtually all of the evidence for Intervention has been gleaned from publicly available records. Deepcaster’s profitable recommendations displayed at www.deepcaster.comhave been facilitated by attention to these “Interventionals.” Attention to The Interventionals facilitated Deepcaster’s recommending five short positions prior to the Fall, 2008 Market Crash all of which were subsequently liquidated profitably.

Note 2. Bogus Official Numbers vs. Real Numbers (per Shadowstats.com)

Annual U.S. Consumer Price Inflation reported November 15, 2017

2.04% / 9.78%

U.S. Unemployment reported November 3, 2017

4.07% / 21.6%

U.S. GDP Annual Growth/Decline reported October 29, 2017

2.26% / -1.76%

U.S. M3 reported November 4, 2017 (Month of October, Y.O.Y.)

No Official Report / 3.608%(e) (i.e., total M3 Now at $18.381 Trillion!)

