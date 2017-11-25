Go for the ‘CC’ quarters By Mark Benvenuto – Numismaster

Over a century ago, by the time the Carson City Mint opened, the Seated Liberty design for silver coinage was an established image to virtually everyone in the United States. The design had been used on quarters since 1838, and those quarters had been minted in Philadelphia, as well as the branch mints in New Orleans Mint and San Francisco.

But the addition of the “CC” mintmark for the Carson City Mint added a new dimension as the now popular mintmark would be used on Seated Liberty quarters for nine years, giving collectors a number of great coins to add to their collections.

The first quarters to come out of the Carson City Mint are dated 1870, just like the first Seated Liberty half dollars and silver dollars (the first dimes were released a year later). It’s fair to say that these lower denomination pieces were not the first priority at this mint, as only 8,340 were struck that year.

The next year was slightly better, but only sneaked into the five-figure zone. The 1872-CC quarters went up a bit more, but only 22,850.

The 1873-CC quarters are an interesting lot, as the Variety 4 (motto above eagle) version of the 1873-CC quarter, which had a mintage of 4,000 coins appears to have been almost entirely melted down. Only five are known to collectors today.

But in 1873, the Seated Liberty design underwent a small change, which is now known as the Variety 5 version. Arrows were added at the date later in the year, as the weight of the quarter was changed from 6.22 grams to 6.25 grams. The 1873-CC quarters with arrows were coined to the tune of 12,462 pieces, which certainly makes them collectible, but again does not make them all that affordable.

The silver metal coming out of the Comstock Lode in Nevada was the whole reason for the creation of the Carson City Mint. That output went up as the decade got a bit older, as people continued to pour into the territory in what was effectively a silver rush.

Even though there were no 1874 quarters from the Carson City facility, in 1875 the number finally broke into six figures, with 140,000 minted. That’s definitely not what you would call a high mintage, especially if we compare that number to the totals of most common coins of the late 19th century. But it is high enough that an eager collector might be able to lay his or her hands on one in Fine-12 for about $500.

The Comstock Lode ore, and their increasing availability, don’t correspond exactly to the years in which the Carson City Mint produced coins. Rather, there appears to be something of a lag between mine production and coin production. Even though the output from the Comstock had begun to dip by 1876, this is the first year in which the Seated Liberty quarter with a “CC” mintmark is common enough that today’s collectors would label it such. There were 4,944,000 of the 1876-CC quarters produced, which obviously is a huge output compared to all the other years combined.

