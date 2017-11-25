The Case For $10,000 Gold | John Rubino Video – Silver Doctors

Rubino thinks the next few years will be great for gold and silver. Compared to how much paper money has been printed, gold should be at $10,000 US dollars per troy ounce.

He also tells Silver Doctors the bond yield curve is signaling a recession is ahead. Stay tuned to hear the startling actions Fed officials are suggesting to counteracting the next economic downturn.

