Boobs, Brawls, and Deserted Stores: 12 Scenes of Black Friday 2017 Chaos

TDC Note – The final entry in this years Black Friday mayhem series.

Though the profitability of Black Friday may be wearing off due to the growth of online retail and consumers’ desire to avoid crowds in shopping centers, 2017’s day-after-Thanksgiving sales have once again drawn hysteria and violence. The consumer holiday has resulted in at least one shooting in Missouri, multiple fights, and chaos around the world.

At the same time, many shoppers and outlets are reporting eerily empty stores in stark contrast to years past.

Here are 12 images and videos that show Black Friday is alive and well in some places — 2,500 people reportedly gathered at the Mall of America before it opened — and dying down in others:

One brawl in Alabama caused the whole mall to shut down:

JUST IN: @HooverPD say they responded to several reports of fights at the Galleria Thursday night. Here’s video of one incident outside the Buckle store. More on @WBRCnews this morning. pic.twitter.com/UZEZQGykGE — Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) November 24, 2017

Stores like Best Buy started early on Thanksgiving day, drawing lines at locations around the country:

A fight at an undisclosed location appeared to show a man getting thrown through an aisle for touching another shopper’s basket:

Grown men fought over a toy car:

And in other locations, literally nothing happened at all:

This is by far the calmest black friday ever pic.twitter.com/EwErZ9EF1S — WorkclockLordRay (@WCLordRay) November 23, 2017

In other parts of the world like South Africa, however, America’s Black Friday tradition goes on:

A scuffle breaks out outside The Checkers in the Eastgate Shopping Centre. #BlackFriday @TeamNews24 Plenty of security guards on duty. pic.twitter.com/R6ihJUkCte — Sharlene Rood (@ssharim) November 24, 2017

A store’s glass doors were broken and alarm scanners were ripped up early this morning by #blackfriday deal seekers. It is understood that police were called in to control the crowd. #blackfridaydeals pic.twitter.com/4agpL7sSuR — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 24, 2017

In Brazil, where Black Friday continues to grow in popularity, shoppers grappled over televisions (see 3:10 in video):

Veja como foi a #BlackFriday em Londres, com o correspondente @FelipeKieling e em São Paulo, com o repórter @OEltonRibeiro. pic.twitter.com/WsjHa9SGJE — #cafecomjornal (@cafejornal) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a lone radical feminist with “BLACK FRIDAY” scrawled on her torso attempted to trash a store owned by Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, who the U.S. State Department onceconsidered their “Ukrainian insider.”

She was eventually removed from the store.

Even if Black Friday 2017 doesn’t produce as much recorded chaos as it has in years past, it’s no doubt still woven into the fabric of American culture, as evidenced by this tweet:

Report a typo

