Bitcoin: The ‘Gateway Drug’ To Gold – Doug Casey Video – KitCo News

Bitcoin and gold were the highlights of this year’s Silver & Gold Summit in San Francisco, and to best-selling author Doug Casey, cryptocurrencies is the asset class to watch. “I’m very, very pro cryptocurrencies,” he told Kitco News on the sidelines of the event. But the longtime investor is not giving up on gold. Instead, he thinks cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will help spur demand for the yellow metal. “[Bitcoin] is a fiat currency, it’s just a private currency,” he said. “It’s the gateway drug to gold.”

