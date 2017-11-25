Another Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Meets His Untimely End Just The Latest In String Of Bodies To Drop Long After The Shooting by Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

Only weeks after Susan Duclos reported in this October 31st story on ANP that the Las Vegas body count was still rising with numerous survivors with ties to Las Vegas mysteriously dead within the month following the shooting, another name has been added to the post-shooting body count with the recent death of Roy McClellan, who survived the Las Vegas shooting massacre but was recently mowed down in a hit-and-run crash as we also hear in the 1st video below.

Now more than a month-and-a-half removed from the carnage that was the Las Vegas massacre, numerous bizarre oddities and unusual coincidences continue to emerge from the still smoldering ashes of the ‘event’.

While according to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Stephen Paddock fired off more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition during the slaughter in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured more than 500 according to this new story over at Fox News 43, soon after the shooting, numerous ANP readers were quick to point out how few spent shells could be seen in the photographs that emerged from the alleged ‘scene of the crime’.

And while the ‘official story’ still holds Paddock as the lone shooter despite countless reports of more than one shooter being involved, with reports of as many as 7 different shooters being made, we find the most interesting, and perhaps likely, theory that has emerged has ties directly to the world terrorism stage with a potential bombshell link to the recent ‘purge’ in Saudi Arabia.

With the top 5 floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel owned by none other than Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, not only a member of the Saudi Royal family but a huge donator to the Clinton Foundation and friend of Hillary Clinton herself, the still officially unproven reports that Al-Waleed had a group of Islamic snipers carrying out this massacre in the latest ‘orchestrated event’ to bring in totalitarian gun-control to America ring more likely as true every day.

As we hear in the 2nd video below, those still officially unconfirmed reports claim that under interrogation, Prince Al-Waleed has admitted to sending an elite team of snipers to the Mandalay Bay hotel. And while at this moment, we don’t have proof that is the case and its clear that if it is true, the mainstream media will never report it, we find it quite interesting that numerous reports have been made that indeed, US ‘black ops’ or mercenaries had been granted ‘special access’ to these arrested Saudi royals.

Did they find out something about Las Vegas that the holdovers from the previous administration don’t want Americans to know? We also remind you again of all of the numerous eye witnesses to Vegas, some of them who claimed there were definitely more than one shooter, who have met their untimely ends. What are the odds that multiple people with some connection to the Vegas shooting are now dead? Is a massive cover-up still in progress with numerous witnesses being ‘eliminated’? It’s long been claimed that dead men tell not tales – just ask the Clinton’s who, as we recently reported on ANP, have a still-growing body count following them around.

As our videographer also reports in the 2nd video, Sean Hannity recently dropped a major hint that the next several months could be very, very interesting after he tweeted “from now into next year on many fronts – Monday starts what will become an avalanche“ as Susan Duclos reported in this story on ANP back on November 17th. What does Sean Hannity know that the rest of us don’t know and might that avalanche soon come crashing down upon Bill and Hill’s heads?

Also of great interest on that front is this new story over at Zero Hedge which has been read more than 300,000 times already which reports at least one former Secret Service agent is about to go public about what he knows about Bill, Hill and the so-called ‘lolita express’ owned by Jeffrey Epstein. As we read, according to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, “history is not done with the Clinton’s” and “history won’t be kind to them”.

