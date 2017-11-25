Andrew Maguire Says Contacts In China Warn Something Major Is Brewing In The Gold Market – Audio Interview – King World News

Today London whistleblower and metals trader Andrew Maguire told King World News that his contacts in China have warned that something major is brewing in the gold market.

November 25 ( King World News ) – Andrew Maguire: “The incentive for China to keep accruing gold assets, related producers, and infrastructure, at a dilutive discount is reaching the point where it may be a disadvantage for China to hold off forcing the gold price reset before Western Central planners do so first.

Audio Interview HERE>>>

