Unforgettable Survival Lessons … Straight From The Pilgrims by: Rich M – Off the Grid News

Each and every year, we celebrate a story of survival. But few people, other than schoolchildren, bother to think about it.

The story of Thanksgiving is one of survival. The Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620 established one of the first permanent settlements in the New World. Yet, they almost didn’t make it.

The biggest problem the Pilgrims had was a severe lack of preparedness. They arrived far into the Northeast, from a grueling sea journey, in November, with winter just around the corner. Originally, they were to travel in two ships, with the Mayflower being their cargo ship. But when the Speedwell was found to be unseaworthy, they had to quickly retrofit the Mayflower for passengers and leave a lot of their cargo behind.

Due to a late start and a longer voyage than expected, the Pilgrims landed in the New World much later in the year than expected. They also made landfall much farther north, which make the encroaching winter a much more serious issue. There was little time to build shelters and prepare for winter before it was on them.

Fortunately for them, the Mayflower stayed through the winter, providing them with shelter and food. Even so, about half of their population died off that first winter, through a combination of disease and starvation. It wasn’t until the next year that they established a firm footing on modern U.S. soil, doing what was necessary to ensure their survival.

The Pilgrims who made that journey were not well-suited for wilderness survival. They were city folk who were used to living in established society. While many knew useful skills, they did not know the skills needed for establishing a colony in a new land. Those they were going to have to learn.

