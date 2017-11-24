The Second Amendment and Its Relevance In Today’s Society by B.E. – Survival Blog

Amendment II (the Second Amendment) of the United States Constitution’s Bill of Rights declares a well-regulated militia as “being necessary to the security of a free State” and prohibits infringement of “the right of the people to keep and bear arms”. It is a controversial subject whose ramifications are still being debated to this day, over two-hundred and thirty years after it was written. Its place in the Bill of Rights as the Second Amendment is indicative of how important our nation’s founding fathers thought that right should be.

It is still relevant in today’s society, despite haphazard attempts at gun control. This is evidenced by other countries’ takes on gun control, regulation, or lack of it. Our right to keep and bear arms stems from the English Bill of Rights, which states: “The subjects which are Protestants may have arms for their defense suitable to their conditions and as allowed by law.” (Volokh, 2)

Many of Original Thirteen States Included “Right To Bear Arms” Provisions

Many of the original Thirteen States included in their constitutions or in their state ratification conventions provisions or language that upholds a citizen’s right to bear arms to defend oneself and the state. For instance, Pennsylvania’s Constitution states, “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” (Volokh, 2) Rhode Island’s constitution states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” (Volokh, 2) Vermont’s constitution declares that, “The people have a right to bear arms for the defense of themselves and the State.” (Volokh, 2) and our own state’s constitution, that of Connecticut, reiterates that idea with the statement “Every citizen has a right to bear arms in defense of himself and the State.” (Volokh, 2) In at least seven more of the original states, similar language is included in their constitutions.

Senator Orrin G. Hatch’s 1992 Senate Subcommittee Constitution Report

In his 1992 Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution report, “The Right to Keep and Bear Arms,” Senator Orrin G. Hatch says:

In my studies as an attorney and as a United States Senator, I have constantly been amazed by the indifference or even hostility shown the Second Amendment by courts, legislatures, and commentators. James Madison would be startled to hear that his recognition of a right to keep and bear arms, which passed the House by a voice vote without objection and hardly a debate, has since been construed in but a single, and most ambiguous Supreme Court decision, whereas his proposals for freedom of religion, which he made reluctantly out of fear that they would be rejected or narrowed beyond use, and those for freedom of assembly, which passed only after a lengthy and bitter debate, are the subject of scores of detailed and favorable decisions. Thomas Jefferson, who kept a veritable armory of pistols, rifles, and shotguns at Monticello, and advised his nephew to forsake other sports in favor of hunting, would be astounded to hear supposed civil libertarians claim firearm ownership should be restricted. Samuel Adams, a handgun owner who pressed for an amendment stating that the “Constitution shall never be construed . . . to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms,” would be shocked to hear that his native state today imposes a year’s sentence, without probation or parole, for carrying a firearm without a police permit. (Hatch, 1)

Founding Father’s Belief In “Right To Keep and Bear Arms”

It seems very clear that our founding fathers and their contemporaries in the individual states thought that in order to maintain their freedom, it was of utmost importance that the people of the United States have “the right to keep and bear arms” in defense of themselves and as the framework of a militia. The “right to bear arms” was a fundamental right to our founding fathers. David E. Vandercoy says, “Both the Federalists, those promoting a strong central government, and the Antifederalists, those believing that liberties including the right of self-rule would be protected best by preservation of local autonomy, agreed that arms and liberty were inextricably linked. ” (Vandercoy, 3) Thus, it was placed in the Bill of Rights.

Second Amendment Not For Military or Militia

Some people may argue that the Second Amendment’s thrust was for a military or militia, but that is not in evidence. The men of the militia in the colonies were expected to provide their own weapons. It is clear that the private arms of these men were protected. Tahmassebi states that “Ordinarily when called for service these men were expected to appear bearing arms supplied by themselves and of the kind in common use at the time.” (Tahmassebi,3)

