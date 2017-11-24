Peter Spina – The Man Behind GoldSeek Video – Financial Survival Network

Peter Spina has been running GoldSeek/SilverSeek for nearly 20 years. He was early to the internet and has been running strong ever since. He’s a free thinker and a libertarian. He’s managed to keep his sites relevant for nearly two decades, which is no mean feat. He moved to the Czech Republic, partly to connect with his heritage and also because he sees Eastern Europe as a freedom loving place. He shares with us his experiences and how he got where he is today. He is someone who is making a difference, for sure!

Video Source

