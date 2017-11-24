Pandemonium Goes Global As Black Friday Chaos Gives Us A Small Taste Of The Madness Awaiting Us At TEOTWAWKI by Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

In one of the lead stories linked at the Drudge Report Friday morning, we learn that ‘Black Friday chaos’ has now gone global, with story after story giving us the numerous latest examples of globalism leading to mayhem as bargain-hunters have taken to stores all across the planet looking for deals with unchecked materialism now all the rage worldwide.

Once a staple of just the USA after Thanksgiving, stores in countries spanning continents across the globe got a little taste of our own little brand of madness as battles broke out over merchandise in Brazil, Greece, and the Ukraine and as we see in the photographs in this story and the videos below, these little battles look just like the little battles in US stores the day after the nation takes the time to be thankful for all of the blessings that God has bestowed upon us.

Yet as we see in the note left on this Daily Mail story that Steve Quayle linked to on his website Friday morning reporting upon the mayhem that Black Friday has brought, with an estimated 164 million Americans hitting the stores to buy electronics and other items and fights breaking out all over the place, what happens when it is food that they are fighting for instead of electronics and other junk gadgets? The last time we checked, you can’t eat TV’s.

(No, the photo below is not from a US store near the border with Mexico but in Brazil!)

As the DM story reports, while one person was shot outside a Missouri mall, brawls broke out at one Alabama shopping center, causing the mall to be closed, while numerous skirmishes and scuffles over one thing or another broke out in one shopping mall after another with babies the target of flying shoes and women wrestling each other on the floor.

And while we here at ANP are happy to say that we don’t participate in ‘Black Friday’ at all except for watching videos and reading stories about the madness, this day gives us proof of why preppers strive to be in locations with much lower population densities than the big cities (with most of the East coast of the US making up one mega-region!)

Is the state you live in one of the ‘hot spots’ for ‘Black Friday chaos’?

While this Infowars story reports upon grown men fighting over a ridiculous toy car as also seen in the 1st video below, what happens when we suddenly reach TEOTWAWKI and it’s no longer toys and TV’s that the masses have lost their minds over but food and water that is no longer available with their families starving? As Paul Joseph Watson in this Infowars story reports, the mindlessness of this annual ‘zombie fest’ is mind-boggling and it has now gone global.

For those who didn’t have the opportunity to go Black Friday shopping and want to experience what you missed, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th videos below will provide you with that opportunity from the comfort of your own home. Happy you didn’t go?

On Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Drudge Report had the photograph above as their lead photo, another perfect example of population density possibly being the most important factor in assessing survival situations.

What would happen should suddenly the trucks delivering food, water and supplies stop running? As the videos below prove, if people will get into fights with others over material things such as TV’s and toys, should our ‘food at our fingertips’ system collapse, it wouldn’t take long at all for total insanity to break loose here in America as we see right now in Venezuela where starving people are still eating pets, zoo animals and strays for food.

As this November 22nd story over at the Daily Mail about the horrifying 1972 plane crash in the Andes Mountains that led to the survivors cannibalizing their dead friends reported, ‘Hunger is the most primitive fear of the human being.’ The excerpt below comes to us from their story from Fernando Parrado, a man who has proven himself to be a survivor after the 72-day ordeal he went through many years ago.

