Australia’s Housing Market Over 4 Times Size of Economy, US is Under 2 by Mike Mish Shedlock – The Maven

TDC Note – Australia’s housing market is like a double bubble. When it pops it may take the entire economy with it. What impact will this have on China’s economy as these two nations are tied together pretty tightly. Are we seeing this same scenario build up in the US – prices continue reaching for the stars with some slowing beginning to appear on the horizon, but it’s the same slowing that has been on the horizon for well over a year. In the meantime, the bubble continues to grow.

BusinessWeek notes the value of the Australia’s homes has ballooned to A$7.3 trillion ($5.6 trillion) — or more than four times gross domestic product. Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Not even the U.S. and U.K. markets achieved such heights at their peaks a decade ago before prices spiraled lower and dragged their economies with them. “The risk is that it leaves the Australian economy extremely exposed, and a minor shock could become far more significant,” said Daniel Blake, an economist at Morgan Stanley in Sydney.

For How Much Longer?

Congratulations to Australia for having the biggest housing market relative to the size of its economy.

ABC News Australia reports Sydney property goes cold as ‘Chinese capital flows fall’ Rapidly cooling house prices in Sydney and the sudden withdrawal of Chinese investors from the property market may lead the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates, according to investment bank Credit Suisse. “Over the past few months, the Sydney housing market has not only cooled down, but has arguably turned cold,” Credit Suisse wrote. “Over the past year, Chinese capital flows have fallen considerably, in part reflecting the impact of stricter capital controls. “This fall foreshadows weakness in NSW housing demand in the year ahead.” Mike “Mish” Shedlock – The Maven

