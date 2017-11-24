40 Principles to Live By | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux Video

Upon turning forty years-old Mike Cernovich published an article titled “40 Principles to Live By on my 40th Birthday” detailing what he learned along the way to help other individuals dream and live big. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss loving as if you have free will, becoming comfortable with paradoxes, being the product of your habits, reading old books, seeking community, moving on from negativity, seeking small victories and much much more!

Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media’s War on Truth.”

Video Source

