President Trump Triggers Liberals On Thanksgiving & Puts ‘Almighty God’ Back Into Thanksgiving Proclamation by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

While liberals across the internet are encouraging others to “ruin Thanksgiving” by arguing politics during the Holiday, rather than spending Thanksgiving day being thankful to God for everything we have, our family, friends, loved ones, President Trump just did an amazing thing when he issued his presidential Thanksgiving proclamation.

The President invoked God six times in his first Thanksgiving proclamation, starting with the very first sentence when it states “On Thanksgiving Day, as we have for nearly four centuries, Americans give thanks to Almighty God for our abundant blessings.”

This is stark contrast to the past eight years as Barack Obama did not personally invoke God in his first Thanksgiving day proclamation, but only quoted George Washington, who spoke of the Almighty God. Throughout the years of Obama’s presidency, he personally referenced God in his Thanksgiving proclamations a total of five times in eight years, excluding quotes from others, such as Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but by 2016, Obama had stripped any mention of God from his last Thanksgiving proclamation, including the quotes from others that spoke of the Almighty God.

This goes back to other statements we have seen from President Trump, such as declaring that this nation would once again proudly say “Merry Christmas,” rather than the “politically correct” Happy Holidays.

A nation to which we have seen constant attacks against God is now being encouraged to find their way back to His grace by our president, as evidenced by countless statements made, including one President Trump made in October at the Values Voters Summitwhen speaking of his first ten months, he stated “We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values.” He went on to quote the Founding Fathers and the founding documents of the United States, by saying “America is a nation of believers and we are strengthened and sustained by the power of prayer.”

Another statement he made which national news downplayed but to which those of faith noted, was when he said “In America, we don’t worship government. We worship God.”

So today, as liberal writers attempt to destroy a day in which we should be thankful to the Almighty God for everything we have been given, by encouraging dissent and anger and hate, the rest of America can be thankful that President Trump has put the Almighty God back into the Presidential Thanksgiving day proclamation.

Full Proclamation below, via the White House website:

THANKSGIVING DAY, 2017 BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION On Thanksgiving Day, as we have for nearly four centuries, Americans give thanks to Almighty God for our abundant blessings. We gather with the people we love to show gratitude for our freedom, for our friends and families, and for the prosperous Nation we call home. In July 1620, more than 100 Pilgrims boarded the Mayflower, fleeing religious persecution and seeking freedom and opportunity in a new and unfamiliar place. These dauntless souls arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in the freezing cold of December 1620. They were greeted by sickness and severe weather, and quickly lost 46 of their fellow travelers. Those who endured the incredible hardship of their first year in America, however, had many reasons for gratitude. They had survived. They were free. And, with the help of the Wampanoag tribe, and a bountiful harvest, they were regaining their health and strength. In thanks to God for these blessings, the new governor of the Plymouth Colony, William Bradford, proclaimed a day of thanksgiving and gathered with the Wampanoag tribe for three days of celebration. For the next two centuries, many individual colonies and states, primarily in the Northeast, carried on the tradition of fall Thanksgiving festivities. But each state celebrated it on a different day, and sometime on an occasional basis. It was not until 1863 that the holiday was celebrated on one day, nationwide. In the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg, of one of the bloodiest battles of our Nation’s Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that the country would set aside one day to remember its many blessings. “In the midst of a civil war of unequalled magnitude and severity,” President Lincoln proclaimed, we recall the “bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come.” As President Lincoln recognized: “No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.”

