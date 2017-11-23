Market Manipulation and Fairy Tales – Insider Trading Video – ITM Trading

The lack of insider sector buying is now in its eight week. What do they know that you don’t?

As a holiday gift, Brussels is settling with UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC and two other banks to close and settle a probe in forex (foreign currency) manipulation. By choosing to settle they “avoid a detailed statement of case facts that can provide ammunition for claimants seeking damages”.

But wait, twenty of the biggest Wall Street banks have more than forty-eight class action lawsuits against them for rigging the $13 Trillion US Treasury market!

Keep in mind that the most important thing for the ultimate insiders, Central Banks, is to keep markets calm and moving up. So in the largest money injection in almost a year, China’s central bank injected a whopping $47 Billion into the financial system.

