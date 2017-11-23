Your Latest Batchelor-Cohen Cold War Discussion (Podcast0

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Author Image

TFMetals Report

Craig Hemke, aka "Turd Ferguson," was a licensed securities "professional" for nearly twenty years. Disgruntled by the fraud known as "financial services", he retired to a career as a serial entrepreneur in 2008. Though otherworldly in his ability to forecast price movements, The Turd is NOT a soothsayer, a psychic or a witch. After all these years, he simply has a decent understanding of the forces at play in the precious metal "markets". You can reach The Turd by visiting the Contact page and selecting "Speak to The Turd" or you can simply send him an email at [email protected] If you are polite and not belligerently arrogant, he will probably answer you in short order. If he does not answer you, do not be offended. He's a busy guy and there are only so many hours in a day.

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe
David Morgan

Add our Feed to Your Site

Live Gold and Silver


Commodities are powered by Investing.com
Prepper Website