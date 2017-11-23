Keiser Report: All We Are Thankful For Video – RT

In this special Thanksgiving Day episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss all that they are thankful for: from cryptocurrency to travel to being back on the frontline, as one system disintegrates and another to emerge. They discuss working for RT and the platform it provides. And so many other things for which to be thankful.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!