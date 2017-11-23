An insider’s view on the gold versus cryptocurrency debate Podcast by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

In today’s podcast, I chatted with Silver Bullion’s founder Gregor Gregersen.

Silver Bullion is a precious metals storage company based in Singapore.

While here in Singapore, Gregor and I discussed why the gold versus Bitcoin debate is misguided. It’s not an either-or proposition.

Instead, with systemic risks in the financial system, the case for holding both precious metals and cryptocurrency makes sense.

And Silver Bullion offers solutions for both asset classes.

[Full disclosure: I’m a director of Silver Bullion.]

Gregor’s a software engineer with experience in finance. He recently published a 35-page white paper on an exciting way to hold encrypted, secure Bitcoin in cold storage for decades. And with software Gregor developed himself, you can now store gold at their facility, borrow money with your gold as collateral and buy Bitcoin.

You also don’t want to miss Gregor’s opinion on why cryptocurrency and gold will survive the next financial crisis.

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

Sharing is caring!