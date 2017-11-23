Give Thanks and Pass the Jackass Podcast – TFMetals Report

In a holiday tradition here at TFMR, our old pal Jim Willie returns today to discuss a wide range of issues with questions posed by listeners in our A2A webinar format.

Following an initial, 30-minute discussion of the significance of the recent events in Saudi Arabia, The Jackass spends nearly an hour fielding questions directly from the audience. Among the topics covered:

the growing economic conflict between the US and “the Eurasian Alliance”

the Swiss banks and shortages of allocated gold

reports of US intervention to allow ISIS terrorists to escape Raqqa

that “The Big Reset” has already begun, you likely just haven’t noticed

the Saudi Aramco IPO and what it signifies

Jim’s preferred asset allocation mix

and, in true Jackass free-form style, a whole lot more in between

This baby checks in at 85 minutes. At an average speed of 70 mph, that means you can cover nearly 100 miles of drive time while listening on your way to your in-laws! For everyone else, maybe break it up into segments so that you don’t miss anything.

Enjoy,

TF

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>