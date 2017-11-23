Dollar Reversing As Gold Surges Toward $1,300, Plus The Key Level For The Big Move from King World News

Today the US dollar appeared in danger of reversing its countertrend rally as gold surged toward $1,300, plus the key level for the big move.

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

November 22 ( King World News ) – The stock market was uneventful all day and closed about flat (however, there was some intense speculation beneath the surface, e.g., Riot Blockchain)…

Away from stocks, green paper was about the only interesting feature of today’s trading, as it was quite a bit weaker. The action makes me feel like the recent dollar rally has run its course, as it (perhaps) gives way to renewed weakness. Oil gained 2%, fixed income was higher, and the metals rallied, with silver and gold gaining 1% apiece.

They Won’t Miss Their Water Till the Well Runs Dry

There is still not a lot to say about the stock market that is new or insightful. That said, I also feel like 2018 is liable to see a big reversal, given the increase in QT on the part of the Fed and the cutting back of QE on the part of the Bank of Japan.

We must remember that the only reason the markets are where they are is because central banks have printed as much as they have. Thus, there is no chance they are going to get very far with their cutting-back/withdrawal schemes before there are real problems.

