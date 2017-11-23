“Bitcoin Is An Extinction-Level Event For The Banks”
“Bitcoin Is An Extinction-Level Event For The Banks”
The digital currency Bitсoin, once a toy for computer nerds, is now soaring in price, triggering a new gold rush. Is it just another bubble, or a glimpse into a radically different financial future? RT talks with Rick Falkvinge, CEO of BitCoin Cash and founder of the Swedish Pirate Party who says “bitcoin is an extinction-level event for banks” and probably governments too.
You must log in to post a comment.