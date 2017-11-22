Timing Hyperinflation & Gold: The Only Indestructable Form of Capital Video – Junius Maltby

Another speeches and writings session. This time we are reading the paper titled, “Timing Hyperinflation” by professor Antal E. Fekete. Remember, gold is the only indestructible form of capital.

Synopsis The consensus pushed by mainstream economists almost all of whom are staunch supporters of global fiat money based, as it is, on irredeemable promises of governments, is that the problem of inflation has been disposed of through successful government measures such as QE (quantitive easing), ZIRP (zero interest policy) blowing bubbles in the bond, stock and real estate markets. Governments have also succeded in their war on gold: the precious yellow has been marginalized. Gold has been put where it belongs: in the dog-house. Thus, inflation is no longer a threat thanks to ‘wise’ government monetary policy in manipulating the rate of interest. This treatise aims at exploding the myth of government omnipotence by focusing on the weak point of mainstream economics, i.e., Keynesianism, namely, the denigration of capital and dismissing the problem of capital destruction. However, all that these ‘wise’ government policies have accomplished was to let the capital structure of the world enter an advanced state of

2 decay. We are witnessing the wholesale progressive destruction of capital. As a result of this, inflation will come back with vengeance and, ultimately, global fiat money will unravel causing hyperinflation. We shall see that the decay of capital can be put in a time-frame and the coming doomsday can be pinpointed. This will be done through refining our theory of permanent gold backwardation. The theory of primary gold backwardation will be augmented by the theory of secondary gold backwardation. Continue Reading / Professor Fekete>>>

