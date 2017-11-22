Are Sandy Hook Dominoes Beginning To Fall? Civil Suit Against Investigator Wolfgang Halbig Dropped by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

In a stunning move, father of Noah Pozner, and alleged Sandy Hook victim, has dropped his civil lawsuit against investigator and school security expert Wolfgang Halbig just as he was about to have to provide a video a deposition in the case.

Appearing on NorthWest Liberty News, Halbig said that despite the lawsuit being dropped, he would continue to pursue obtaining information via a counter lawsuit.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

At the very point in the case where Leonard Pozner is supposed to present a video deposition, Halbig said that both Pozner and his attorney dropped the lawsuit.

Apparently, the lawsuit was nothing more than a ploy to deprive Halbig of his resources and try to shut him down by getting him to either presumably settle of back down.

Halbig said he would do neither because the American people had a right to know what took place at Sandy Hook in December of 2012, and is planning a countersuit in order to obtain

“I believe Leonard Pozner is the domino that’s going to make the whole thing just fall apart,” Halbig said. “The reason I say that is because once Leonard Pozner dropped that lawsuit, the Hartford Courant, which is the big newspaper in Connecticut, they published on the headlines that they are demanding that the Connecticut State Police immediately release the active shooter response report that they’ve been waiting for for over five years.”

Even now, the Connecticut State Police have refused to release that report. Will they do so now? It should be public knowledge.

Halbig recounts some of the problems with the official story of what took place in the interview, as well.

Here’s the thing. When it came time to put up or shut up regarding charges that a parent of a child at Sandy Hook made against Halbig for simply questioning the official narrative, the parent shut up.

The question is why? I think they know that if they go to court, there will be an entire pile of evidence opened up in discovery that will not be to their liking.

Listen to the interview below. What do you think?

Wolfgang Halbig is an American Executive Director of the National Institute for School and Workplace Safety, best known for his allegations and theories regarding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Halbig is currently Executive Director of the National Institute for School and Workplace Safety and formed a security company, WK & Associates.

Prior to founding the National Institute for School and Workplace Safety, Halbig worked in public education as a teacher, and principal, and superintendent of an alternative school.

He was also former Director for School Safety and Security of the Seminole County Public Schools, a school district of approximately 65,000 students.

Wolfgang Halbig was a former Florida State Trooper in Miami, Florida, and as a United States Customs Inspector.

Halbig has presented presentations and keynotes to a variety of organizations, including the National Education Law Conference, the National School Board Association, the Oklahoma School Board Association, the Illinois School Board Association, the New York State School Board Association and the Florida School Board Association.

As a former security expert and consultant, Halibig has provided safety training and school assessments for more than 8,000 school districts nationwide.

Halbig received his Bachelor of Science at Abilene Christian University in 1973 and Nova University in 1985.

He has also been featured on Dateline and Good Morning America.

In 2013, Wolfgang Halbig is the started and is head of the Sandy Hook truth movement called Sandy Hook Justice.

Source Link – Freedom Outpost

Sharing is caring!