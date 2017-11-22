Rick Rule – On Bitcoin Podcast – Financial Survival Network

I bumped into Sprott Global’s Rick Rule at the Gold-Silver Summit in San Francisco. Rick is extremely bullish on cryptos. There’s still great potential here, but it’s also a younger man’s game. That doesn’t mean that us older investors can’t make money, but rather that the 20 plus year olds are where the innovations in the space are coming from. He’s impressed by the brilliance of the block chain technology and sees many more huge and profitable innovations coming down the road. But of course there’s going to be bumps, so don’t sell your tulip bulbs just yet, you might them. Rick is always full of great views on things.

