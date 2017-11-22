How To Know If Someone Is Following You by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Here’s how to find out if someone is following you while you’re out walking, jogging, or anywhere out in public.

Have you ever had the feeling that someone is following you? Did your senses alert you in some way but you just couldn’t put your finger on it?

Try using these techniques to discover if someone really is following you and then I’ll tell you what to do about it afterwards.

1. Multiple sightings

2. Matching your speed

3. Staring at you

SPOTTING SOMEONE 3 TIMES OR MORE

Regardless of where you are, you will see the others around you. Later you may recognize someone that you saw just a bit earlier. That’s a normal circumstance that occurs out of chance.

You may see that person yet again after that. You might call that coincidence. It happens.

However if you notice that same person a third time during your walk (or whatever you’re doing), chances are that it might be more than just coincidence. It may that someone is following you and time to change your situational awareness level from condition Yellow to condition Orange.

(Cooper Color Codes for Readiness).

Now there are exceptions to this which are logical. For example in a grocery store. But you get the idea…

SOMEONE IS MATCHING YOUR SPEED

Most people walk, jog, or move about at slightly different speeds. Even if you’re walking with others around you at nearly the same speed, if you speed up or slow down it should normally be ‘just you’ doing so at that moment.

If someone behind you is continually matching your pace, the alarm bells should ring. The situation will become more revealing if you change your pace several times and the follower continues to match. Chances are that someone is following you.

