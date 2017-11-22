Gold Surges As Dollar Crash Looms – If You’re Not Protected What Are You Waiting For? Video – Press for Truth

The crash of the dollar is not a matter of if, but a matter of when. In the face of these troubling times many people are wisely diversifying their portfolios but what are the best ways that one can ensure an outcome that will result in guaranteed gains? I mean we all understand it — buy low, sell high. But it’s easier said than done. What if you buy low and then it goes lower? What if you buy low and it never goes back up? And what is “it” exactly? Food? Stocks? Bitcoin? Bonds? Gold? Silver? With gold and silver, you can’t really lose, it’s been money for thousands of years. Of course, mining the precious metal doesn’t always make sense. When it costs more to mine than the end-product is currently worth, there’s no financial incentive. Which makes Keith Neumeyer’s story ideal for people looking to buy low and sell high. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Keith Neumeyer of First Mining Finance about the importance of holding gold and silver as a store of value and how one can secure these assets at the lowest possible prices as Keith has done time and time again leaving behind him a perfect track record of buying precious metals at the most opportune time.

