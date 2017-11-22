The Generational Wheels Are Turning by Michael Krieger – Liberty Blitzkrieg

“The electric light did not come from the continuous improvement of candles.” — Oren Harari

If you only read my stuff sporadically, you might be surprised to hear that I’m actually quite optimistic about the future. The main reason I compose articles highlighting all the frauds, corruption and absence of ethics within our current paradigm isn’t to fill you with fear and dread, but to create awareness. Ignorance is not bliss, and I believe a deep appreciation about how completely broken and opaque the current way of doing things is can provide the spark of inspiration and determination necessary to create a new and much better world

As I’ve stated many times previously, it wasn’t until Bitcoin emerged and I started to understand the implications of it, that I became very encouraged about the future. Prior to that, I saw humanity living under a terminal, predatory system that would eventually consume itself, but I couldn’t see a plausible roadmap toward a better tomorrow. Bitcoin proved to me that not only did such a path exist, but the infrastructure for this better future was being built right in front of our eyes.

I first started writing about the revolutionary implications of Bitcoin in the summer of 2012, and looking back five years later I’m filled with an overwhelming sense of awe and appreciation for all that’s been achieved. While the optimist in me always thought we might get to where we are today, to see it actually happen is nothing short of extraordinary. The incredible energy and global talent that’s entered this space over the past several years brings a gigantic smile to my face. It truly is an idea whose time has come, and the more the concepts of decentralization and trustless systems infect the global consciousness, the more unstoppable they become. I think we’re already there.

Meanwhile, there continues to be tremendous resistance to this innovation from wide swaths of the population, which is to be expected for anything that seemingly came out of nowhere and is so incredibly disruptive. I have various theories for why that’s the case, but today’s post will focus on a specific aspect that I think is relatively unappreciated, particularly by many of us older than 35.

I’m old enough to have lived half of my life during a time when the internet wasn’t totally ubiquitous. As such, being proficient in the use of technology wasn’t something I grew up with. I had to learn what I know on my own later in life, having already become comfortable and reasonably well adjusted to the pre-internet world. Throughout my ten year career on Wall Street, I simply didn’t have the intellectual curiosity to really look behind the curtain, but then the financial crisis came along and shattered my worldview. I haven’t been the same since.

I’m not the only one of course. The financial crisis of 2008/09 similarly shattered the worldview of tens, if not hundreds of millions of people across the globe. I believe that the old manner of doing things as far as organizing an economy and society died for good during that crisis and its aftermath. Sure it’s been shadily and undemocratically propped up ever since, and we haven’t yet transitioned to what’s next, but for all intents and purposes it’s dead. It’s dead because it has no credibility.

Increasing numbers of people accurately see the institutions that currently manage our lives as outdated and corrupt. More importantly, many of us don’t want to simply replace the current crop of unethical people in charge with a new bunch, we want to completely change the way things are done at a systemic level. This is precisely what lies at the heart of Bitcoin, as well as decentralized, trustless systems in general. If there’s any fundamental lesson from history it’s that human beings cannot be trusted to use power and authority altruistically and wisely. As such, it’s imperative that we distribute those things as much as possible.

Sometimes my posts are inspired by the most random of things. In today’s case, it was the following tweet by Reason.

