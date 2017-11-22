Everything the Govt Says is a Lie | Jeff Berwick Video – Silver Doctors

Berwick tells Silver Doctors his story of waking up to the fraudulent financial, political, and media system.

Almost everything the media and government say is a lie, he says. How do we fix the system? To change the world, you first need to change yourself, he says.

