DEEP STATE UFO & BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY SUPPRESSION! JFK2017 REVELATIONS Video – Dark Journalist

Dark Journalist and his guests Susan Manewich from New Energy Movement and Alexandra Bruce from Forbidden Knowledge TV examine the latest revelations from the JFK Records Releases and observe the role of covert agencies suppressing UFO and Breakthrough energy technology!

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!