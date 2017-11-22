DEEP STATE UFO & BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY SUPPRESSION! JFK2017 REVELATIONS (Video)
DEEP STATE UFO & BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY SUPPRESSION! JFK2017 REVELATIONS Video – Dark Journalist
Dark Journalist and his guests Susan Manewich from New Energy Movement and Alexandra Bruce from Forbidden Knowledge TV examine the latest revelations from the JFK Records Releases and observe the role of covert agencies suppressing UFO and Breakthrough energy technology!
