Again? $2 Billion In Gold Contracts Dumped Instantly, What Do THEY Fear? (Video)

Again? $2 Billion In Gold Contracts Dumped Instantly, What Do THEY Fear?

This week we talk about the $2 Billion In Gold contracts that were dumped instantly as gold approached $1300, what do THThis week we talk about the $2 Billion In Gold contracts that were dumped instantly as gold approached $1300, what do THEY fear? The manipulation in the metals markets has become so overt it is impossible to ignore. Then we talk about how everyone can buy now, but the Volker Rule may keep you from selling later. All time highs: Household debt, margin debt, stocks, Buffet Indicator, Bitcoin… Yay!Then we conclude with Flattening Treasury Yield Curves signaling imminent recession.

