The Other Shoe Just Dropped On The Swamp Monsters – ‘Remember Me, Congress, I Am Coming For You’ by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

In Monday’s ‘Revenge of the Deplorables‘ piece, which detailed the astounding amount of scandals engulfing anti-Trump industries and people, such as Hollywood and the MSM, along with the recent Clinton scandals, I said things were “getting uglier day by day,” and since I wrote those words, the shoe that we have all been waiting for to drop….. just has, right on the heads of the ultimate swamp monsters, Congress.

Brief update on the MSM sexual scandal before getting into the huge news: Two more virulent anti-Trump journalists and reporters have now been fired and/or suspended over sexual misconduct allegations.

Rabid Trump hater Glenn Thrush, the White House reporter for the New York Times, brought on to cover the Trump administration, has been suspended from the Times pending an investigation, after a devastating article over at the liberal website Vox (who recently fired their editorial director over misconduct), detailing a wide range of sexual harassment allegations from a number of women against Thrush.

Executive editor and host of Charlie Rose Show and Charlie Rose The Week, co-host of CBS This Morning, has been fired from CBS, PBS and Bloomberg after eight women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment.

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately,” said a statement posted to Twitter from CBS News President David Rhodes. “This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program.” In a statement, PBS also announced it had ended its relationship with Rose, whose self-titled interview show began airing in 1991. “In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” PBS said. Bloomberg TV confirmed it had severed ties with Rose, but had no further comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

THE OTHER SHOE JUST DROPPED

Those are just the latest casualties to the anti-Trump media, but the real blockbuster that has the political establishment feeling like they are on the Titanic headed straight for the iceberg, was something we were warned about by Jonathan Swan over at Axios on November 19th, while reporting about the allegations against Senator Al Franken, he stated “Members of Congress with histories of mistreating women should be extremely nervous.” He continued on to warn “Democratic Sen. Al Franken is the very tip of the congressional iceberg. Many more stories are coming and we wouldn’t be surprised if they end several careers.”

The claim was that they should be worried because “Major outlets, including CNN, are dedicating substantial newsroom resources to investigating sexual harassment allegations against numerous lawmakers.”

Swan was right and wrong in a way, because it wasn’t a “major outlet” that dropped the shoe we have all been waiting for, it was none other than Independent journalist Mike Cernovich, who provided information and documents to BuzzFeed, so the message wouldn’t be lost due to the attacks against the messenger, to expose Michigan Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat and the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives as a sexual predator.

