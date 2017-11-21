Secret Congress Sexual Scandal, Rep. John Conyers Implicated Video – Stefan Molyneux

After receiving documents from national security reporter, documentary filmmaker and author Mike Cernovich, Buzzfeed published an article revealing that Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal complaint with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not “succumb to [his] sexual advances.”

Mike Cernovich: “According to data released to Reid Wilson of The Hill, Congress has paid out as much as $4 million per fiscal year to women abused by Congressmen. Although these settlements are paid with taxpayer funds, the settlements are kept secret from the public.”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!