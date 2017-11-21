Is There A Stock Flash Crash & A Bond Bubble Implosion Coming In 2018 (Video)

Millions of American have negative wealth, these people never recovered from the financial crisis of 2008, meanwhile the 1% have stolen the wealth from the rest of the people. Existing home sales decline. The yield curve is flattening and this is a sign that the entire system is going to come crashing down, this is the same pattern we have seen in other recession. Inflation is starting to tick up and once it is let loose it will be uncontrollable. BoA is predicting a stock flash crash in 2008 with a bond crash at the same time. The Economist magazine has predicted a new currency in 2018.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.