Is There A Stock Flash Crash & A Bond Bubble Implosion Coming In 2018 (Video)
Millions of American have negative wealth, these people never recovered from the financial crisis of 2008, meanwhile the 1% have stolen the wealth from the rest of the people. Existing home sales decline. The yield curve is flattening and this is a sign that the entire system is going to come crashing down, this is the same pattern we have seen in other recession. Inflation is starting to tick up and once it is let loose it will be uncontrollable. BoA is predicting a stock flash crash in 2008 with a bond crash at the same time. The Economist magazine has predicted a new currency in 2018.
