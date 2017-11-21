The Importance Of Uranium In The 21st Century And Beyond With Amir Adnani Video – Crush the Street

Amir Adnani is our very special Guest today, to discuss the Uranium Sector and the huge demand as the World embraces electricity over less efficient forms of energy.

We discuss some amazing opportunities in the energy sector and Amir shares expert insights on the current outlook on Gold and what to expect if we see a Bitcoin style price breakout with Gold.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:10 The importance of Uranium in the 21st Century

04:40 How much electricity demand will we see in the long term?

06:45 Overview of the Uranium sector

11:20 Uranium opportunities in the United States

16:45 UEC and its road map for 2018

31:00 Insights on Precious Metals and opportunities in Gold Mining

37:00 What happens when Gold has a Bitcoin style price rally?

42:00 Final insights and where to learn more about Uranium



Video Source

