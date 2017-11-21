Glint: Spending Gold, Bitcoin, Crypto, Fiat, Symptoms of a Failed Paper World Video – Junius Maltby

The marriage of Crypto and Gold is getting closer by the day, however as of yet there is not a true blend of the two that I see as the ONE. BTC storage costs 15x that of Gold? 1 Trillion dollars worth of BTC was stolen, disappeared, vanished?

Video Source

