“Fears of a major nuclear accident” — Reuters: Radioactivity levels surged to 1,000 times normal in Russia — AP: “Extremely high contamination” — Concerns over gov’t cover-up from ENE News

Reuters, Nov 21, 2017 (emphasis added): Russia finds 1,000-times normal level of radioactive isotope after nuclear accident claims — Russia’s meteorological service said on Tuesday it had measured pollution of a radioactive isotope at nearly 1,000 times normal levels in the Ural mountains, the first official Russian data supporting reports that an accident had taken place… Russian state weather service Roshydromet said in a statement it had found “extremely high pollution” of ruthenium 106 in samples from two meteorological stations in the southern Ural mountains region in late September and early October…

The Guardian, Nov 21, 2017: Russia reports radioactivity 986 times the norm after nuclear accident claim; Moscow says ‘extremely high’ levels of ruthenium-106 discovered as Greenpeace urges inquiry into possible cover-up — Russia’s meteorological service has confirmed “extremely high” concentrations of the radioactive isotope ruthenium-106…

The Independent, Nov 21, 2017: Russian radioactivity recorded 986 times higher than usual as toxic cloud sparks nuclear accident rumours… Russia has said it found “extremely high” concentrations of a radioactive isotope in some parts of the country in September, amid reports of a nuclear accident…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

AP, Nov 21, 2017: The Russian Meteorological Service said in a statement Tuesday that it recorded the release of Ruthenium-106 in the southern Urals in late September and classified it as “extremely high contamination.”… The Russian meteorological office’s report, however, noted high levels of radiation in the villages adjacent to Rosatom’s Mayak plant for spent nuclear fuel. Mayak, in the Chelyabinsk region, has been responsible for at least two of Russia’s biggest radioactive accidents…

The Mirror, Nov 21, 2017: There are fears of a major nuclear accident in Russia after radiation levels at 1,000 times the normal level were detected. Russia’s meteorological service said it had discovered massive levels of a radioactive isotope in the Ural mountains – the first official Russian data supporting reports that an accident had taken place…

Multiple news outlets have unequivocally reported there was a nuclear leak in Russia:

The Times, Nov 21, 2017: Russia admits nuclear leak near site of 1957 disaster

The Week, Nov 21, 2017: Russian nuclear plant leaked radioactive cloud

Newsweek, Nov 21, 2017: Russia Leaked ‘Extremely High’ Radiation

However, Russian media has reported radioactivity levels in Europe were up to twice as high:

Sputnik, Nov 21, 2017: [T]he head of Rosgidromet said that the automatic monitoring system detected an increase in the concentration of Ru-106 not only in Russia, but also in neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine. According to him, the concentration in Romania was 1.5-2 times higher than the concentration in Russia.

Allegedly Apparent, Nov 12, 2017: “French Nuclear Watchdog” IRSN has been busy pitching that “Ru-106 radioactive cloud from Russia” story… anyone with internet can check out for themselves via EURDEP… there were upticks of Iodine-131 and both Cesium-134 & Cesium-137, among others… the French “watchdog” IRSN’s claim that the radioactive cloud only contained a trace of the Beta-emitter Ruthenium-106 is simply false…

See also: Nuclear accident alert after high levels of radiation over Europe — “Major release” of radioactive material reported; Over 100 Trillion becquerels (VIDEO)

Sharing is caring!