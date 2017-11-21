Is your cardiologist KILLING you? Mind-blowing interview with Dr. Jack Wolfson reveals dangerous, dark secrets of cardiology by: Mike Adams – Natural News

You’re about to hear some mind-blowing information that mainstream cardiologists either don’t know or won’t tell you. We recently sat down to interview Dr. Jack Wolfson, D.O., author of The Paleo Cardiologist and founder of The DrsWolfson clinic in Arizona.

Dr. Wolfson is without a doubt the coolest cardiologist on the planet. Not only does he know he stuff, he and his wife created a jaw-dropping end-of-the-world survival trailer video featuring his young son breastfeeding during the apocalypse. No joke. See the trailer, below… (yeah, it’s pretty much the best video trailer ever). It’s called the “Fighting Healthy Documentary Series,” by the way, and features his wife, Dr. Heather Wolfson.

We invited Dr. Wolfson to our Austin studio for a face-to-face interview, and he didn’t disappoint. We’ve got three video interviews ready to publish with Dr. Wolfson, and the first one, shown below, asks the question, “Is your cardiologist KILLING you?”

Watch this amazing interview and you’ll learn why your cardiologist may be giving you truly bad information that could compromise your heath and even contribute to your death. This is a must-see interview for anyone who wants to protect their heart health and improve their longevity.

See the Fighting Healthy Documentary Series preview:

