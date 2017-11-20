Where Does It End? by Jeff Thomas – International Man

It’s nothing new.

Whenever a major country is in decline and approaching collapse, a contingent arises that does everything it can to speed up the process toward collapse. This is always done in the same way:

Vilify the established rulers as being the culprits for the nation’s woes.

Establish simplistic arguments to support that view. (The arguments need not be entirely logical or supportable, but they must have emotional public appeal.)

Create simplistic rhetoric that supports the destruction of the establishment and its icons.

Make the arguments and rhetoric as ubiquitous as possible (particularly through the media).

Then, like any recipe, turn up the heat and bake until done.

Generally, the destruction of the first icon (most often a statue) requires some sort of explanation, regardless of how flimsy the argument may be. After that has succeeded, praise is to be showered on those who took part, egging them, and others, on to do more. As each new icon falls, less justification is necessary and, in the end, only blind anger is required to keep the destruction going.

In the present era, we’re witnessing this age-old process taking place in quite a few countries, but notably in the US.

But, why the US—the one country in the world that began as possibly the most advanced, freest nation the world had ever seen? How did this come to pass in “the land of the free”?

Well, truth be told, no matter how inspired or sincere the founding fathers of any nation may be, those who would usurp them are always many in number and, in most cases, are prepared to do whatever it takes to slowly take power and return to tyrannical rule.

As Thomas Jefferson said,

Even under the best forms of Government, those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.

And, even in George Washington’s Cabinet, the rot set in early, with Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton continually seeking to subvert the objectives of Secretary of State Jefferson. Therefore, the degradation in the US system began quite early.

